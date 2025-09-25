Angola: Over 5500 Girls Receive Menstrual Hygiene Kits in Uige

20 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — At least 6,000 girls from various schools in northern Uíge will receive menstrual hygiene kits this academic year (2025-26) as part of the Girls' Empowerment and Learning Project (PAT II).

Albertino dos Santos, the representative of the Provincial Office of Education in Uíge, announced this at the opening ceremony of the menstrual hygiene kit distribution campaign.

He stated that the project includes students from 23 schools across the province who participated in School Club sessions. He emphasized the importance of addressing menstrual hygiene with girls' families.

The Provincial Office of Education in Uíge is implementing the project to provide menstrual hygiene kits to girls in partnership with the NGO World Vision.NM/OHA/TED/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.