Angola: Over 5500 Girls Receive Menstrual Hygiene Kits in Uige

Uige — At least 6,000 girls from various schools in northern Uíge will receive menstrual hygiene kits this academic year (2025-26) as part of the Girls' Empowerment and Learning Project (PAT II).

Albertino dos Santos, the representative of the Provincial Office of Education in Uíge, announced this at the opening ceremony of the menstrual hygiene kit distribution campaign.

He stated that the project includes students from 23 schools across the province who participated in School Club sessions. He emphasized the importance of addressing menstrual hygiene with girls' families.

The Provincial Office of Education in Uíge is implementing the project to provide menstrual hygiene kits to girls in partnership with the NGO World Vision.NM/OHA/TED/AMP