Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Journalist Pacifique Muliri in Hiding After Threats Over Mining Investigation

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure the safety of journalist Pacifique Muliri, who has been living in hiding since July 2025 after receiving multiple calls and death threats related to his reporting on mining in South Kivu province, in the east of the country.

From July 1 to 3, Muliri, a reporter at the government-funded news outlet Congolese Press Agency (ACP) and a freelance contributor for France-based outlet Africa Mining Intelligence, reported from the Lomera mine in the Kabare territory of South Kivu province, where he was investigating allegations of illegal gold mining involving a collaboration between rebel groups in the area and government authorities in Kinshasa, Muliri told CPJ.

"The repeated death threats against journalist Pacifique Muliri, the attacks on his home in July, and the killing of those associated with his reporting are grim reminders of the danger faced by the press working in eastern DRC," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "All parties to the conflict, including rebel groups and DRC government forces, must prioritize the safety of journalists."

Much of South Kivu province, including its capital, Bukavu, are controlled by the M23 militia and a coalition of rebel groups known as the Congo River Alliance (AFC). Mineral resources are at the heart of a complex economic and security dynamics in eastern DRC.

On July 4, Muliri's house in Bukavu was attacked by M23/AFC soldiers and on July 6, his residence was robbed by men who took his laptop, camera, recorder, and notebook, according to Muliri and two local journalists who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity for security reasons. He said he was home on both days but managed to escape because neighbors alerted him when the men arrived.

After Muliri went into hiding in July, he received phone calls and death threats from unknown numbers via text, which CPJ reviewed. In additional messages on September 19, the senders threatened to find and kill Muliri if he did not abandon his work.

Muliri told CPJ that at least three people who assisted with his Lomera investigation have been killed in Bukavu in unexplained circumstances. Those people include Fiston Wilondja, a former journalist turned photographer, and two other Bukavu residents, Muliri said.

CPJ's questions sent via messaging app to M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma received no response, and calls to Jacquemin Shabani, DRC deputy prime minister and minister of the interior and security, went unanswered.