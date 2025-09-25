Ethiopia: Diplomats Say GERD Foster Development, Ensure Energy Security in Region

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a significant achievement that fosters development, ensures energy security, and improves quality of life in the region, diplomats residing in Ethiopia told ENA.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Bangladesh Defense Attaché Brigadier General G M Shariful Islam said the dam represents a major milestone for the nation and expressed hope that Ethiopia will pursue further mega projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to the Attaché, the completion of the GERD reflects the collective effort of the Ethiopian people, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds, regions, and beliefs.

This unity not only cultivates national pride but also instills national confidence that significant achievements are possible through collaboration, he added.

Furthermore, Islam pointed out that the Eastern African region has long struggled with electricity access, leaving many households without power.

The GERD is set to change this dynamic, generating approximately 5,200 megawatts of electricity, the Attaché noted.

"When it (the dam) produces such a large amount of electricity, the energy can be used for industrial development not only in Ethiopia, but also in the neighboring countries... This will improve the economy of the region as a whole."

Moreover, Islam elaborated that the energy will not only support every household in Ethiopia but also drive industrial development and enable electricity exports to neighboring countries, enhancing quality of life and stimulating economic growth across the region.

On his part, Nigeria's Deputy Ambassador Maxy Ogbede underscored that the GERD aligns with shared aspirations for enhanced energy output, benefiting both Ethiopia and the broader Nile region.

The Deputy Ambassador stressed the importance of the dam for improved electricity supply, better infrastructure, and fostering commonalities among African communities, reaffirming Nigeria's support for this monumental achievement.

"We believe that it is going to contribute to the energy output in the region, not just in Ethiopia and the greater Nile. We look forward to an enhanced electricity supply, better infrastructure and a good promotion of shared commonalities within the African communities. We wish the dam to continue to produce energy for Africa."

Burundi Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe commended the Ethiopian people for their remarkable accomplishment with the GERD, noting that it was realized through the collective contributions of Ethiopians -- morally, financially, and through diligent work.

This success exemplifies Ethiopia's leadership and demonstrates that ambitious goals can be achieved through strong will and unity.

"You did it yourself from your pocket, and all Ethiopians had contributed morally, financially, and in other ways. So, this is a big achievement. It means that you are leading by example. You are showing that big achievements can be achieved when there is a will."

Moreover, Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe said the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam stands as a testament to what can be accomplished when a nation comes together, inspiring both national pride and regional collaboration for a brighter future.