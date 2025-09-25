Ethiopia: Ethio-Saudi Arabia Relations Deep and Rooted in History, Says Saudi Charge d'Affaires

Addis Ababa — The socioeconomic and political relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia are deep and rooted in history, Saudi Arabia's Charge d'Affaires Abdullah Almugebil said.

The 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was celebrated in Addis Ababa in the presence of diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Saudi community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Charge d'Affaires expressed pride in the socioeconomic and political ties between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Presently, Saudi Arabia stands as one of Ethiopia's key trading partners and the top buyer of Ethiopian products for the fiscal year 2024/2025.

Almugebil said the upcoming visits by trade and economic delegations are planned to enhance investment cooperation, reaffirming his country's commitment to continue its partnership with Ethiopia in various sectors.

In the realm of politics, the Political Consultations Committee serves as a vital platform for dialogue and coordination between the two nations, he added.

On his part, Middle East, Asia, and Pacific Affairs Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dewano Kedir, congratulated the people and government of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the strong bond of the two nations in many aspects.

He also said the two nations have enjoyed a long-standing history of relations and brotherhood dating back more than a millennium when the followers of Prophet Mohammed came to Ethiopia.

According to him, the two countries have close cooperation in economic, people-to-people ties, and political aspects, noting that Saudi Arabia is one of the top trading partners of Ethiopia.

Moreover, over 200 Saudi companies have started business in Ethiopia, and more than 1 million Ethiopians are living in Saudi Arabia, engaged in various socioeconomic activities.

This shows the close ties between the nations, he stated, expressing Ethiopia's commitment to scale up the existing relationships to higher levels.

Recall that the diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia go back to 1948.