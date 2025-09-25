Ethiopia: GERD Symbolizes Global Quest to Achieve SDG 7 - Pres. Taye Briefs Baerbock

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project symbolizes the global quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy, President Taye Atske-Selassie briefed Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly.

President Taye Atske-Selassie held a meeting with Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders exchanged views on current global challenges and their impact on multilateralism.

They touched on a wide range of issues, including peace and security, development in Ethiopia, and broader regional priorities.

The two sides have also discussed UN 80, regional peace and security matters, and sustainable development.

President Taye underscored the need to strengthen collective efforts to uphold the principles of multilateralism and collective security.

Moreover, recalling the recent inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), President Taye emphasized that the project symbolizes the global quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy.

He added that initiatives like GERD present opportunities for enhanced regional and international cooperation.

President Baerbock, for her part, reiterated the importance of safeguarding the principles of the United Nations Charter to advance global peace and development.