Ethiopia: GERD Symbolizes Global Quest to Achieve SDG 7 - Pres. Taye Briefs Baerbock

24 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project symbolizes the global quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy, President Taye Atske-Selassie briefed Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly.

President Taye Atske-Selassie held a meeting with Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders exchanged views on current global challenges and their impact on multilateralism.

They touched on a wide range of issues, including peace and security, development in Ethiopia, and broader regional priorities.

The two sides have also discussed UN 80, regional peace and security matters, and sustainable development.

President Taye underscored the need to strengthen collective efforts to uphold the principles of multilateralism and collective security.

Moreover, recalling the recent inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), President Taye emphasized that the project symbolizes the global quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy.

He added that initiatives like GERD present opportunities for enhanced regional and international cooperation.

President Baerbock, for her part, reiterated the importance of safeguarding the principles of the United Nations Charter to advance global peace and development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.