Ethiopia: Rehabilitation Project for Adwa, Abala Hospitals Launched

Addis Ababa — A rehabilitation project for Adwa and Abala Hospitals that aims to enhance the resilience of conflict-affected communities was launched.

The 36-month intervention, funded by the European Union, targeted to restore access to healthcare facilities in Adwa, Tigray Region, and Abala of Afar Region.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Dr. Abera Bekele, Advisor to Ethiopia's Health Minister, said Ethiopia has made commendable strides in expanding access to health care and improving health outcomes during the last two decades.

At the heart of this progress lies Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to Universal Health Coverage --a principle that guides its efforts to eliminate financial barriers and ensure that essential health services are accessible to all, he elaborated.

However, the Advisor stated that different natural and man-made problems are severely challenging the provision of basic health care services.

Regardless, the Government of Ethiopia has been doing its level best to restore services, including health care services in conflict-affected regions, he underscored.

Commending partners like Expertise France and donors such as the European Union in restoring services in these areas, Dr. Abera said their steadfast support has been instrumental in every milestone.

In this regard, the rehabilitation of the Dessie Comprehensive Specialized Hospital is the best example for a joint response to improve the lives of the community.

The Advisor further reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Health to providing all the support to help timely completion of the Abala and Adwa Hospitals project.

On his part, France's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alexis Lamek, reiterated the continued commitment of France to stand together with the people of Ethiopia in addressing challenges.