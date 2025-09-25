Tanzania to Joins Other African States At World Atomic Week in Moscow

Moscow, Russia — Tanzanian and Ethiopian leaders, along with experts, are among those expected to attend the World Atomic Week Forum in Moscow, Russia, from September 25 to 28, 2025.

Ethiopia and Tanzania are reportedly in step to explore nuclear energy.

The two nations now stand among the top hydroelectric power producers in the continent.

The Horn of Africa country recently launched the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest hydroelectric project in the region, with an installed capacity of 5,150 megawatts (MW), while Tanzania also boasts another major dam in East Africa -- the Mwalimu Nyerere Dam -- with a capacity of 2,115 MW.

Despite the two contries effort in improving the energy sector, there reports that the two nations plans to invest heavily on nuclear energy and capitalize on Africa cross boarder energy markets.

The duo, will be participating the forum along with Rwanda, South Africa, Egypt, Mali and Ghana.

Over 100 countries are expected at the forum.

The forum is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.

Global leaders will participate in the forum at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The forum is described by Russian media as one of the world's largest gatherings for the nuclear industry. It brings together heads of state, nuclear experts and executives from major companies.