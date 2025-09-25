Congo-Kinshasa: UNICEF Delivers Vaccines and Life-Saving Support As Ebola Outbreak Hits Kasai

Kinshasa, DR Congo — Nearly 45,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine are on their way to Kasai province as UNICEF intensifies efforts alongside the government and partners to protect children and families from the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Since the outbreak was declared on 5 September, 47 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported, including 14 among children. Twenty-five people have already died - 12 of them children.

"Every dose delivered is one more step toward keeping children and families safe," said UNICEF DRC Representative John Agbor. "Vaccines are among the most powerful tools in this government-led response to stop Ebola, but children also need medical care if they fall ill, support to cope with trauma, safe spaces to learn and play, and guidance for families on how to protect themselves from the disease."

The current hotspot is Bulape, with neighbouring areas of Mweka and Mushenge also at risk. More than 1,048 contacts have already been identified and are being monitored

UNICEF teams are working around the clock in Kasai, together with the Ministry of Health, other UN agencies, and local partners. Just over 20,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine have already arrived in the Kasai area as the campaign to vaccinate frontline health workers and those most at risk is ramped up. UNICEF is ensuring the integrity of the vaccine cold chain during transport to ensure every dose remains effective.

Beyond vaccines, UNICEF is supporting care for Ebola patients, reinforcing hygiene measures in schools, hospitals and child-friendly spaces, and making sure families receive life-saving information on how to protect themselves. Specialized teams are also providing psychosocial support and child protection services for children affected by the disease.

This is the sixteenth Ebola outbreak in DRC since the virus was first discovered in 1976. The last outbreak in the Kasai area was in 2008-2009. This is one of the most most fragile regions of the country, and with a weak health system, limited access to safe drinking water, shortages of medicines and poor sanitation, families here are already extremely vulnerable.

"Outbreaks like this also remind us how important global preparedness is, as well as the immediate response," Agbor added. "Global solidarity and investment in strong public services and emergency systems will help protect children not just today, but from the next crisis as well."