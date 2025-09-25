Africa: Countries Making Unprecedented Efforts, but Billions Still Lack Basic Services in Health Care Facilities - WHO/Unicef New Report Warns

press release

Over 100 countries have made unprecedented efforts to improve basic services in health care facilities according to the latest joint WHO/UNICEF global progress report, Essential Services for Quality Care: Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, Health Care Waste and Electricity Services in Health Care Facilities. While there is progress in establishing standards, conducting baseline assessments, and developing national roadmaps, billions are still served by facilities without the basics. A significant acceleration of effort and investment is urgently needed to meet 2030 global targets.

"Every patient deserves to receive care in a facility that is safe, hygienic, and properly equipped. Without reliable water, sanitation, hygiene, waste management, and electricity, health workers cannot prevent infections or provide essential services, putting millions of lives at risk" said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director a.i, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, World Health Organization. "This report shows that while progress is being made, far too many people are still treated in facilities that lack the most basic services. Governments and partners must step up investments now to deliver on the UN General Assembly Resolution and ensure every facility is safe, sustainable, and resilient."

Key findings

In 2023, an estimated 1.1 billion people were served by health care facilities lacking basic water services, 3 billion lacked basic sanitation services, 1.7 billion lacked basic hygiene services, and 2.8 billion were served by facilities without basic waste services.

In 2022, nearly 1 billion people relied on health care facilities that either had no electricity (433 million) or only unreliable supply (478 million).

Commitment is growing: In 2025, 101 countries provided validated data on WASH, waste, and electricity in health facilities, more than double the 47 countries that did so in 2020, reflecting growing alignment and action.

National action is scaling up: More than 80% of countries have implemented at least one national action, such as developing standards or conducting baseline assessments. Several Least Developed Countries (including Ethiopia, Malawi, Nepal, Rwanda and Uganda) are among those showing strong readiness to implement and scale-up WASH, waste and electricity improvements.

Funding remains the greatest gap: While over half of countries have approved national plans, only one in five reports adequate dedicated financing to implement them.

The report will be officially launched at a high-level meeting on 24 September at the United Nations in New York, convened by Hungary and the Philippines as co-chairs of the Group of Friends in Support of WASH in Health Care Facilities. Building on the 2023 UN General Assembly Resolution on "Sustainable, safe and universal water, sanitation, hygiene, waste and electricity services in health-care facilities" (A/RES/78/130), the meeting will bring together governments, UN agencies, and partners to accelerate progress, close financing gaps, and ensure that every health facility worldwide has the essential services needed to provide safe, quality and dignified care.

