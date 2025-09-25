Zimbabwe: Minister Urges Road Authorities to Fix Broken Bridges and Roads

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, has called on road authorities to urgently rehabilitate damaged roads and broken bridges.

He described the current state of roads as worrying and emphasized the need for all road authorities to collaborate and develop a clear action plan.

Minister Nguluvhe made these remarks during a field visit to an ongoing and outstanding infrastructure development project in Beitbridge. The visit is part of a provincial outreach aimed at monitoring the implementation of key government projects.

He noted that many roads and bridges have been damaged by torrential rains and must be repaired before the onset of the rainy season.

"The issue of Tshikwalakwala, Lutumba, Mutshilashokwe, Siyoka bridges and state of roads especially in Beitbridge west needs urgent attention," said Cde Nguluvhe.

"The situation at the Tshikwalakwala area is regarded as very critical after a bridge linking Beitbridge and Chiredzi was washed away by the floods, while Mutshilashokwe links Beitbridge town with commercial farms, the Shashe community and the Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area (GMTFCA).

"My appeal to roads authorities is that let's come up with a bill of quantities, budgets for each bridge, road, collaborate and pool resources so that we may fix these bridges and key roads."

He added that many communities are cut off from major services and the town during the rainy season due to broken bridges.

The worst affected are school children and those seeking medical attention who cannot cross flooded rivers.

Major roads requiring rehabilitation include those connecting the town with Zezani, Mpande, Majini, Hwunga, Swereki, Limpopo, Masera, Malibeng, Shashe, Chiredzi, Tshikwalakwala, Makhado, Sentinel, and Nhwali.

The Lutumba to Tshikwalakwala road serves as a vital link for tourists accessing the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (GLTFCA) and for horticulture farmers in Beitbridge East constituency who use it to transport their products to markets in the border town.

On the western side of the district, the Beitbridge to Nhwali road is in poor condition and connects half of the constituency with the town and Gwanda district.

As a short-term measure, the Minister urged road authorities to construct culverts and causeways to improve accessibility during the rainy season while mobilising resources to repair or build new, higher bridges.