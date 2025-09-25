Somalia: Senior Security Official Among Several Killed in Foiled Al-Shabaab Attack - Spokesman

Buurhakaba, Somalia — Security forces from Somalia's South West State, backed by federal troops, foiled a planned attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab on the town of Buurhakaba in the Bay region early Wednesday, officials said.

Heavy fighting and explosions erupted on the outskirts of Buurhakaba as security forces intercepted the militants before they could launch the assault, according to Mustaf Garabey, spokesperson for South West State's Ministry of Security.

"Our forces engaged the attackers and killed several Al-Shabaab fighters," Garabey told Radio Shabelle. He did not provide an exact death toll for the militants.

The clash, however, resulted in casualties among the security forces. Deputy commander of the town's Darwish forces, Osman Karabin, was killed along with three other soldiers, Garabey confirmed.

He added that government forces now have full control of the area and vowed to continue operations against the insurgent group in the Bay region.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, frequently targets military bases and government installations in its efforts to topple the internationally backed government.