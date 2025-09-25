Somalia: Somali President Rules Out Term Extension, Vows to Proceed With One-Person, One-Vote Elections

New York — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has ruled out any extension of his presidential term and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to implementing one-person, one-vote elections, despite growing political opposition.

In an official statement coinciding with his visit to the United States for the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Mohamud defended his government's approach to constitutional reforms and insisted that Somalia must move forward with universal suffrage.

"The mandate to set or adjust the election timeline lies solely with the National Independent Electoral Commission," the president said. "No individual politician has the authority to delay or block the electoral process."

The president emphasized that the constitutional review process was conducted legally, following the formation of an independent commission approved by parliament. He also stated that federal lawmakers have the authority to amend agreements previously reached with regional states, even if the changes prove controversial.

"The constitution is not immutable," the president added. "Reforms are necessary for Somalia to advance politically and democratically."

The statement comes amid criticism from federal member states Puntland and Jubbaland, who argue the reforms have been rushed and lack inclusive consultation. Opposition groups have also accused the federal government of bypassing political consensus.

Mohamud dismissed those claims, asserting that the government had already incorporated several opposition recommendations and remains open to further dialogue. "If any clause is flawed, the door is open to discuss how it can be improved," the statement said.

The president also addressed strained ties with Puntland and Jubbaland, saying the federal structure remains intact. "Somalia is one nation. Differences may arise, but the unity of the state remains unbroken," the presidency noted.

During his visit to New York, President Mohamud held meetings with senior U.S. officials, including Allison Hooker, Head of Political Affairs at the U.S. State Department; Massad Boulos, African Affairs Advisor to former President Donald Trump; and Vincent Spera, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Talks focused on strengthening U.S.-Somalia relations, regional security, and support for Somalia's ongoing political reforms.