Uganda: Bobi Wine Declares 'War for Freedom'

Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, was officially nominated on Wednesday to contest Uganda's 2026 presidential elections, using the occasion to declare what he described as a "war for freedom" and warning his supporters of an uncertain and potentially violent campaign period.

"We are going to war. A war that we never chose, a war that we are not even trained for but a war that has been imposed on us by our oppressor," Kyagulanyi said, addressing a crowd of party loyalists shortly after his nomination.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of his supporters, saying, "We have stood together through the teargas, bullets, beatings, abductions, through prisons, through the funerals. You have been my shield, eyes, courage, strength, my true friends. As we go into what's likely to be an even more violent campaign, I will be relying on you, my friends. We are embarking on a long way to freedom."

Kyagulanyi tied the struggle to Uganda's historical liberation efforts, invoking the sacrifices of past generations.

"Our grandparents shed blood for the independence of this country, our parents shed blood for what they believed was a liberation forty years ago. Our comrades in this very generation are in prison for this struggle. Let's carry them in our hearts and minds," he said. "Failure is not an option--we must get our freedom or die trying."

Despite the militant rhetoric, Kyagulanyi stressed discipline and caution for his supporters.

"Your duty in this campaign will not be to protect me, but to protect yourselves, protect each other, and protect those ordinary people that come to support us. Be very solid, sober, calm, and disciplined. Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Be careful but don't show fear," he said.

He framed the election as a fight for the future of ordinary Ugandans, particularly children. "We are fighting for a better Uganda. We are fighting for ordinary children whose future is empty," Kyagulanyi declared.

The remarks signal an escalation in campaign rhetoric, positioning Kyagulanyi not just as a presidential candidate but as a revolutionary figure.

By framing the 2026 elections as a battle for freedom, he is casting his movement as the latest chapter in Uganda's long-standing struggle against oppression.