Uganda: Bobi Appeals for Peaceful Transition, Justice for Prisoners, and Safe Return for Diaspora

24 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, has urged for a peaceful transfer of power, justice for victims of political repression, and a safe environment for Ugandans in the diaspora to return home.

Speaking shortly after his nomination for the 2026 elections, where he will once again challenge President Yoweri Museveni, Kyagulanyi emphasised reconciliation over revenge.

"We are not vengeful people. We still believe in peace, we still believe in justice, and yes, we believe in reconciliation," he said, urging those in power to accept a democratic exit if defeated.

"Remember that Uganda was here before you, and Uganda will be here long after you are gone. You don't have to burn it down on your way out," Kyagulanyi added, highlighting the importance of stability during political transitions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He paid tribute to political prisoners and missing persons, vowing continued advocacy for their release and support to their families.

"Your suffering will never go in vain," he said, addressing detainees and victims of abductions.

Kyagulanyi also called on the international community to remain engaged, stressing that Uganda's democratic struggle has regional and global significance.

"Uganda's freedom is not only Uganda's. Uganda's freedom is for everybody," he said, urging diplomats, rights groups, and foreign governments to support transparent elections and stand against abuses.

Addressing Ugandans abroad, he acknowledged the diaspora's critical role, contributing more than $2 billion annually in remittances, and called for a future where returnees are welcomed "with roses and not handcuffs," citing alleged cases of abductions upon return.

He concluded by thanking grassroots supporters, whom he described as the movement's "eyes, courage and strength," urging them to remain disciplined and committed to non-violent resistance during the campaign.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.