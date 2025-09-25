Uganda: Bobi Appeals for Peaceful Transition, Justice for Prisoners, and Safe Return for Diaspora

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, has urged for a peaceful transfer of power, justice for victims of political repression, and a safe environment for Ugandans in the diaspora to return home.

Speaking shortly after his nomination for the 2026 elections, where he will once again challenge President Yoweri Museveni, Kyagulanyi emphasised reconciliation over revenge.

"We are not vengeful people. We still believe in peace, we still believe in justice, and yes, we believe in reconciliation," he said, urging those in power to accept a democratic exit if defeated.

"Remember that Uganda was here before you, and Uganda will be here long after you are gone. You don't have to burn it down on your way out," Kyagulanyi added, highlighting the importance of stability during political transitions.

He paid tribute to political prisoners and missing persons, vowing continued advocacy for their release and support to their families.

"Your suffering will never go in vain," he said, addressing detainees and victims of abductions.

Kyagulanyi also called on the international community to remain engaged, stressing that Uganda's democratic struggle has regional and global significance.

"Uganda's freedom is not only Uganda's. Uganda's freedom is for everybody," he said, urging diplomats, rights groups, and foreign governments to support transparent elections and stand against abuses.

Addressing Ugandans abroad, he acknowledged the diaspora's critical role, contributing more than $2 billion annually in remittances, and called for a future where returnees are welcomed "with roses and not handcuffs," citing alleged cases of abductions upon return.

He concluded by thanking grassroots supporters, whom he described as the movement's "eyes, courage and strength," urging them to remain disciplined and committed to non-violent resistance during the campaign.