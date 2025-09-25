South Africa: Residents Urged Not to Pay for Water From Tankers - South African News Briefs - September 23, 2025

Joburg Water Warns Residents Against Illegal Sales from Tankers

Johannesburg Water has warned residents not to buy water from people illegally selling it from its tankers, stressing that water distributed during outages is free, reports EWN. The utility is reminding the public that water distributed through its water trucks during outages is free of charge. Johannesburg Water is urging the public to be vigilant and report any incidents by gathering details, including the time and date, location, truck registration, photos or videos as evidence, and a detailed written statement. The warning is issued in light of growing concerns about individuals exploiting water outages by charging desperate residents for a service that should be provided for free.

Harassment Claim Lands Cape Town Mayor in Court

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is set to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court after a Bothasig resident filed for a harassment order against him, reports SABC News. The resident claims law enforcement officers were repeatedly sent to their home without cause. It is also alleged that this is because a relative of Hill-Lewis resides near the applicant. Hill-Lewis's office has rejected the claims, calling them baseless and a waste of the court's time.

Health Dept Pushes for Clean Air Policies on World Environment Day

The health department is set to commemorate World Environment Day this week by raising awareness about the impact of environmental factors on public health, reports EWN. A key focus of this year's theme - Clean air, healthy people - is that air pollution causes millions of premature deaths and severe illnesses, such as asthma, strokes, cancer, and heart disease. According to the World Health Organization, nearly the entire global population breathes air that exceeds guideline limits and contains dangerous levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the highest exposures. Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said a two-day event to push for clean air policies and honour the work of environmental health professionals and educators.

More South African news