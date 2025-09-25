Uganda: EACOP, Buganda Kingdom Sign Pact to Boost Tree Growing, Construct Community Sports Centre

Kampala, Uganda — East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd. and Buganda Kingdom have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that cements their collaboration on environmental conservation and community development. The partnership focuses on two flagship initiatives: tree growing under Ekibira Kya Kabaka and the construction of a modern community sports center in Buddu County-Masaka District.

These initiatives align with EACOP's Social Economic Investment pillars- Environment and youth empowerment that focus on deliberate interventions towards the social and economic wellbeing of communities along the pipeline.

The Kingdom has expressed its commitment towards these initiatives by committing 120 acres of land towards tree growing & another 10 acres for the construction of a state-ofthe-art community sports center. EACOP will make a financial contribution towards the construction of this facility, which is envisioned to nurture young talent, promote fitness, and serve as a hub for unity and community engagement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Guillaume Dulout, the Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., said: "This MoU reflects our long-term commitment to advancing sustainability and socio-economic development. By restoring ecosystems through tree planting and supporting the sports centre, we are investing in initiatives that will deliver lasting value for communities and the environment."

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, welcomed the partnership, noting: "The Kingdom cherishes collaborations that address urgent challenges such as climate change, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment. Through Ekibira Ky'Abataka and the new community sports centre, we are working with EACOP to create a legacy of resilience, opportunity, and growth for our people."

The signing of this MoU underscores the shared commitment of Buganda Kingdom and EACOP towards safeguarding the environment while driving community transformation and development in Masaka and beyond.

According to EACOP Ltd, the pipeline stretches 296 km, passing through 10 districts and 25 sub-counties and of these 7 districts lie within the Buganda Kingdom, covering 130 villages across 4 of the Buganda Kingdom's 18 counties.

They are:

Gomba District (Gomba)

Kyankwanzi District (Singo)

Mubende District (Buwekula)

Sembabule District (Mawogola)

Lwengo, Kyotera, and Rakai Districts (Buddu)