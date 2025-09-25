Namibia Closes 81% Gender Gap, Tops Africa - Nandi-Ndaitwah

24 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday told world leaders that Namibia has closed 81% of its gender gap, ranking eighth globally and first in Africa.

She was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly during the high-level meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country's progress is rooted in strong political will, and international commitments such as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said: "30 years ago in Beijing, we affirmed that women's rights were indeed human rights. Since then, Namibia has always built on the strong foundation of this declaration."

The president described it as a historic milestone in Namibia's leadership, with women now holding the Presidency, the vice presidency, the speakership of the National Assembly, and secretary general position of Swapo.

She added that women hold 57% of Cabinet positions and 38.5% of the seats in parliament, including portfolios such as finance, health, education, and international relations and trade.

However, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that challenges remain, particularly in women's economic inclusion.

"Economic challenges persist, limiting access to credit, land, and markets, with 70% of informal traders being female, in particular young women," she said.

She said that Namibia's National Gender Equality and Equity Policy 2025 to 2035 seeks to address these barriers by promoting equal access to resources, capacity building, and supporting women-owned enterprises.

Initiatives such as Agricultural Bank of Namibia programmes are also geared towards helping women and young people venture into agriculture.

"Agriculture being an informal economic activity, is supported within its operations by the Agribank of Namibia to assist young people and women who want to venture into agriculture," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.