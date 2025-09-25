Uganda: Peasants Party Summons Stecia Mayanja Over Performing At Museveni Rally

The National Peasants' Party (NPP) has summoned its president Hajjat Stecia Mayanja to explain herself over reports that she performed at the nomination rally of National Resistance Movement presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni.

During the NRM rally at Kololo Grounds on Tuesday, Mayanja - a musician who is trying to find her footing in politics - performed for the party supporters.

Incidentally, while she was allegedly serenading NRM supporters, her party candidate was fighting for his 2026 dream at Lubowa with the Electoral Commission to be nominated.

The NPP now says Mayanja must appear before the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on September 25, 2025, at 4pm to explain her conduct.

"This follows allegations of her participation in NRM political rallies, which is inconsistent with the National Peasants Party Constitution," the public notice, signed by Sharif Sentongo Nambale, the secretary general, reads.

"She is required to respond to these allegations and will be given a fair hearing."

The notice warns that "failure to appear without valid reason may result in disciplinary action."

The statement concludes: "This notice is made public in the interest of transparency and accountability."

The summons comes after a busy Tuesday for the party. On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the NPP finalised paperwork and secured the nomination of its presidential candidate, Robert Kasibante -- the second aspirant to be cleared by the Electoral Commission after incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

While Mayanja was entertaining NRM supporters at Kololo on Tuesday, NPP officials were completing nomination formalities to satisfy the Electoral Commission and lodge Kasibante's papers.

Mayanja -- a musician best known for hits such as Equalizer, Kawompo and Kantinti -- has not publicly commented on the summons.

The NEC hearing is set for September 25, 2025; the party says she will be given a fair hearing.

The simmering troubles in NPP mirror those in Joseph Kabuleta's National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) and Jimmy Alena's Uganda People's Congress (UPC).

Both Kabuleta and Akena failed to make it on the ballot after their nomination period was largely dogged by schism, with the former twice suspended while the latter is still in court fighting to keep the reins of the party.