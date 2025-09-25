Nigeria: Lagos Govt Apologises for Flash Floods, Blames Illegal Structures, Heavy Rainfall

Lagos State Government has apologised to residents affected by Tuesday's flash floods and explained that a combination of heavy rainfall, tidal lock, and illegal structures exacerbated the situation.

Several neighbourhoods, including the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ago Palace Way, Apple Junction, Ago Bridge, and Mile 2, were submerged on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic and daily activities. Videos shared online showed vehicles and motorcycles struggling to navigate waterlogged roads.

In a statement on Wednesday via his X handle, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, expressed sympathy for residents who endured the disruption.

He said, "We sincerely sympathise with all residents who were affected by the flash floods witnessed in parts of the State yesterday.

"We understand the discomfort and disruption it caused, and we deeply empathise with those who were affected."

Wahab explained that Lagos's geography makes the city prone to flooding.

"As a coastal city, Lagos is naturally vulnerable to flooding, especially during periods of heavy rainfall combined with tidal lock.

"Despite this, the State Government has continued to invest in drainage infrastructure, regular desilting, and enforcement of environmental laws to minimise flooding incidents and protect lives and property," he said.

On specific hotspots, Wahab noted: "At Kusenla, the challenge is technical: the downstream is about 1.2 meters higher than the invert of the existing drainage, as confirmed by the survey conducted for the ongoing project awarded by the State government at the end of Kusenla road, which includes a pumping station.

"Around House on the Rock church, the flooding was linked to infractions we highlighted earlier; illegal construction on flood plains and dumping of refuse in drains. These kinds of activities worsen flooding and must stop."

The commissioner warned that illegal structures and blockages contributing to flooding would be demolished.

He appealed to residents to play their part in flood prevention.

"We appeal for understanding and continued cooperation from the public. Keeping our environment clean, refraining from dumping refuse into drains, and avoiding construction on floodplains are vital to achieving a flood-free Lagos.

"In several of the videos shared yesterday, clear infractions were observed, and @followlasg will ensure that such illegal structures and obstructions are promptly removed. Including those illegal reclamations carried out without the requisite Environmental Impact Assessment Report and the Drainage Clearance," he wrote.

Wahab reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening flood-control infrastructure across Lagos.