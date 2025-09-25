Somalia: Somali MP Admits Ordering Brother's Arrest Over Criticism of President Hassan Sheikh

25 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept 25 — A Somali lawmaker has admitted to ordering the arrest of his own brother after the latter publicly insulted President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, sparking public outcry and renewed concerns over freedom of expression in the Horn of Africa nation.

MP Osman Mohamed Mahmoud Xaadoole told local media that he was personally behind the detention of his brother, Hussein Xaadoole, a respected elder, who had recently accused the president of corruption and labelled him a "thief robbing the people."

"My brother crossed the line. He insulted the president of the country. I ordered his arrest and he will be released soon," the MP said. "Let this be a warning: anyone who insults the president will face legal consequences."

The remarks drew immediate backlash on Somali social media, where users expressed outrage over what they called a politically motivated abuse of power.

Many argued that the incident highlights a worrying trend of silencing dissent and curbing freedom of speech, while others supported the MP's actions as a defense of state dignity.

The controversy comes amid mounting accusations against President Hassan Sheikh's administration, with opposition leaders and civil society groups regularly accusing the government of authoritarianism and constitutional violations.

While the MP did not clarify the legal basis for his brother's detention, human rights advocates say the case could further erode public trust in government institutions.

"This is not about family -- it's about using power to punish political expression," said one civil society leader in Mogadishu.

The Somali government has yet to comment on the incident, but the case is likely to fuel broader criticism of how power is exercised by officials amid an increasingly tense political climate.

