Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Rejects Opposition Rally Amid Rising Political Tensions

Mogadishu — The Mayor of Mogadishu, Hassan Mohamed Hussein "Muungaab", has announced a series of tough measures aimed at stopping a planned protest by opposition leaders, declaring that the capital "will not tolerate unrest under the guise of politics."

The announcement comes as political tensions escalate in Somalia's capital, with the opposition vowing to hold peaceful demonstrations against President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government, which they accuse of corruption, power grabs, and constitutional violations.

Speaking to local media on Wednesday, Muungaab warned that any attempt to stage an unauthorized protest would be met with firm security response, saying, "Mogadishu is a city of peace. We will not allow political movements to endanger public safety."

The move triggered swift backlash from opposition figures, who accused the mayor of political intimidation and silencing dissent. "The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed under the constitution," one opposition leader said, calling the government's stance "authoritarian."

Meanwhile, a wave of threatening messages and warnings was exchanged across Somali social media platforms between supporters of both sides, raising fears of potential unrest. Some government supporters warned that "the law will deal with any provocateurs," while opposition activists accused the authorities of preparing for a violent crackdown.

The planned protest follows a deadly clash at Warta Nabada police station between security forces and troops loyal to opposition leaders, including former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, which led to the deaths of several people on Wednesday Afternoon.