Somalia: Somali Government, Opposition Trade Blame After Deadly Mogadishu Shootout

Mogadishu — The Somali government and opposition leaders traded sharp accusations Wednesday following an armed confrontation near a police station in Mogadishu, in an incident that has further heightened political tensions in the fragile Horn of Africa nation.

The shootout occurred outside the Warta Nabadda District Police Station, where government forces clashed with security escorts of several opposition politicians. While the full casualty toll remains unclear, both sides have blamed each other for initiating the violence.

In an official statement, the federal government accused the opposition of attempting to forcibly seize the police compound, calling the act "illegal and a serious threat to the capital's security."

"Armed politicians and their guards tried to storm a government police station," the Ministry of Information said. "Such actions undermine the rule of law and pose a danger to public safety."

However, the opposition flatly denied the government's account, calling the incident an assassination attempt on their members. They claimed they were on a peaceful visit to support civilians allegedly harmed during recent security operations.

"We were heading to express solidarity with families affected by abuses committed by security forces, but instead we were ambushed," one opposition leader told reporters.

The incident has sparked widespread alarm in Mogadishu, with residents reporting heavy gunfire and unusual military movements around the city.

The clash has exacerbated an already volatile political climate, with fears growing among civilians over potential unrest.

The confrontation comes just days after the Forum for National Salvation, a coalition of opposition leaders including former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, announced plans to file a legal case against President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and senior officials, accusing them of corruption, human rights violations, and unconstitutional actions.