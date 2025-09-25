Kenya: Murkomen Issues Stern Warning On Desecration of Kenyan Flag and National Symbols

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning against the desecration of national symbols, including the Kenyan flag, saying such acts are punishable by law.

Speaking in Wajir on Wednesday during the 45th Jukwaa La Usalama tour, Murkomen reminded Kenyans that the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act regulate the use of the country's national symbols, including the flag, emblems, and official names.

"Many people don't know that there is the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act. I urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure the law takes its course," the CS said.

His remarks came after videos went viral showing unruly fans desecrating the Kenyan flag during last Saturday's CAF Champions League match between Kenya Police FC and Mogadishu City FC at Nyayo Stadium. Kenya Police won the game 3-1.

In the videos, some Mogadishu City fans were seen stomping on the Kenyan flag, kicking it around, and in one case, using it in a derogatory manner.

The scenes sparked widespread outrage online, with many Kenyans condemning the actions as disrespectful and provocative.

"When you joke with our symbols of national unity and pride, you have overstayed your welcome," Murkomen warned.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that the matter is under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"That matter is extremely serious and I can confirm that the matter is under under investigations by the DCI," he said.

In response, Mogadishu City Club (MCC) issued a public apology, condemning the conduct of a section of its supporters.

"On behalf of Mogadishu City Club, we strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the government and people of Kenya. Such behaviour has no place in football or in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship that this competition represents," the club said in a statement.

MCC further urged Kenyan authorities to take action against those responsible while calling on its fans, particularly the younger generation, to respect all nations and their symbols.

The incident also sparked heated exchanges on social media, with some users blaming the Somali community at large.

However, others urged restraint, stressing that only the individuals involved should be held accountable.

Kenya Police FC and Mogadishu City FC are scheduled to meet again this Sunday at Nyayo Stadium for the second leg of the continental competition, in what will be a home fixture for the Kenyan side