Tunisia: 2026 Finance Bill Should Prioritize State's Social Role - President Saïed

Tunis, Sept. 25 — President Kais Saïed had a meeting, on Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri and Finance Minister Mischkat Slama Khaldi.

In a statement, the Presidency said the Head of State reiterated his call for the 2026 Finance Bill to reflect the State's social role and embody, through its key priorities, the long-sought goal of social justice.

He stressed the urgent need to adopt innovative thinking built around new concepts and fresh approaches.

Outlining priorities for the period ahead, Saïed said the State would focus on two main objectives: meeting the aspirations of unemployed youth, long marginalized and excluded, and rationalizing public spending by cutting funds allocated to unproductive or unnecessary institutions.

The President also criticized the Tunisian Financial Analysis Commission (CTAF), regretting that it has not fulfilled its role as expected.

He further addressed the issues of tax evasion and corruption networks, reaffirming Tunisia's determination to move forward with reforms. History, he emphasized, has shown, contrary to what some claim, that self-reliance is an effective policy and that the country's resources are far from limited

Acknowledging the heavy legacy of decades of waste and mismanagement, Saïed pledged to continue working tirelessly to create opportunities for young people, establish justice, and restore genuine growth. He underscored that Tunisians will no longer accept "half-measures" or "cosmetic fixes."