Malawi: Congratulations Mr President, but the Work Starts Now

25 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
editorial

The nation has spoken. Against all odds, and with minimal effort on his part, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been elected President of the Republic of Malawi. We congratulate him on this victory. But let us be clear: this is not a victory born of dazzling campaign brilliance. It is not a victory won on the back of inspiring speeches, innovative policy ideas, or bold leadership. It is, rather, a victory born from the deep failures of the outgoing regime, a wave of discontent that has swept Mutharika to the highest office in the land.

Professor Mutharika must understand this simple truth: Malawians did not flock to the ballot in his favor because he earned their unshakeable loyalty. They voted because they were desperate for change, tired of arrogance, tired of incompetence, and tired of a government that betrayed their trust. He is the beneficiary of this hunger for something different, not the architect of it.

And yet, he has been handed an enormous gift: the goodwill of Malawians across the nation. For once, Malawi has spoken with a united voice. Votes for Mutharika came not from one region alone, but from all corners of the country. This is not a regional mandate; it is a national mandate. And that means he must govern as a national leader, not a regional chieftain. If he succumbs to the old politics of patronage, favoritism, and tribalism, history will not forgive him.

We, as Nyasatimes, assure him of one thing: we will support him. But this support will not come in the form of blind praise or sycophancy. Our support will come in the form of checks and balances, in the form of scrutiny, in the form of fearless truth-telling. That is our duty to him, and more importantly, to Malawi.

President Mutharika, the ball is in your court. You have the trust of Malawians. You have the goodwill of a weary nation, aching for unity, progress, and dignity. Do not squander it. Do not repeat the mistakes of your predecessors. Do not forget that the very wave that lifted you into office can also sweep you out with ruthless force.

We congratulate you. We wish you well. But we remind you: this is not the time for triumphalism. It is the time for hard work, for sober reflection, and for servant leadership. Malawi cannot afford anything less.

