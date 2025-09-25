Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Up Special Courts to Tackle Drug Crisis

Government has announced the creation of specialised courts to tackle drug and substance abuse in a move the government says is aimed at protecting public health and safeguarding the country's future.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi unveiled the initiative at the launch of a training programme for magistrates and prosecutors in Harare.

He said the courts would deliver swift and fair justice with a focus on rehabilitation for users and stiff penalties for traffickers.

The new system is part of the Zimbabwe Multisectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030).

A National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse has been established under the Office of the President and Cabinet while a landmark Drug and Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency Bill is under consideration.

"Magistrates and prosecutors are on the front line of our justice system.

"They need the specialised knowledge and ethical frameworks to deal with drug-related cases quickly and fairly, while also understanding the public-health dimensions of addiction," Ziyambi said

Authorities say substance abuse has become a major crisis with drugs such as crystal methamphetamine known locally as mutoriro or dombo and codeine-based cough syrups (ngoma) fueling addiction among unemployed young people.

Illicit alcohol and cannabis are also widespread, often linked to rising crime and social decay.

According to government figures about 60% of admissions to mental health institutions are linked to substance use disorders.

The government has made the fight against drugs a national priority under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri chairs the inter-ministerial task force overseeing the campaign which brings together law enforcement, health services and community leaders.

Officials say the specialised courts will play a central role by balancing the prosecution of traffickers with the rehabilitation of users.

"The police cannot solve drug and substance abuse without support from health services, and health services cannot rehabilitate addicts without community support. This initiative ensures that all actors work together in a coordinated national response." he said.