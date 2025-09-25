Kenya, Ethiopia Ink Defence Cooperation Agreement to Tackle Regional Security Threats

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya and Ethiopia have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in addressing contemporary security challenges in the region.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, and Ethiopia's Chief of the National Defence Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said that the pact establishes a structured framework for more efficient, effective, and timely cooperation.

It also focuses on enhancing joint training, improving interoperability, and bolstering mechanisms for rapid intelligence sharing.

General Kahariri described the agreement as an investment in innovation, resilient infrastructure, and industrial capacity, noting that stronger defence ties represent a step toward African solutions for African challenges.

"This is a clear expression of African self-reliance -- mastering our collective fate through cooperation, ingenuity, and shared action," he said.

Field Marshal Jula welcomed the deal, reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to the partnership.

He noted that the agreement reflects the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, grounded in shared borders, history, and common security concerns.

He expressed confidence that the cooperation will not only boost peace and security in both countries but also contribute to broader regional stability and prosperity.

