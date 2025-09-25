Africa: Kenya, France to Co-Host 'Africa Forward' Summit in Nairobi in May 2026

Nairobi — Kenya and France will jointly host the "Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth" Summit in Nairobi on May 11-12, 2026, bringing together African and French Heads of State and Government to chart a new path for innovation, growth, and mutual cooperation.

The announcement was made following talks between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24.

In a statement, President Ruto said the summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening multilateral cooperation to advance global goals.

"Together, we announced that Kenya and France will co-host the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on 11th and 12th May 2026. The Summit will bring together African and French Heads of State and Government to drive innovation, foster growth, and shape a future built on mutual benefit," President Ruto said.

A joint communiqué issued by the two governments described the summit as part of the renewal of relations between France and African nations, emphasizing genuine partnerships and shared progress.

The agenda will focus on key areas including reform of the international financial architecture, energy transition, green industrialisation, the blue economy and connectivity, artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture, and health.

The summit will open on May 11, 2026 with a Business Forum showcasing innovations, projects, and success stories from both African and French private sectors.

It will also spotlight the role of young entrepreneurs, civil society, and international organisations in shaping solutions to pressing global and regional challenges.