Kenya: 27 More Illegal Guns Surrendered in Kerio Valley Disarmament Drive

Nairobi — Twenty-seven illegal firearms, including AK-47 and G3 rifles, have been surrendered to police in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, as part of the ongoing voluntary disarmament initiative in the Kerio Valley.

The National Police Service (NPS) said Thursday, the weapons were handed in through the cooperation of community members and local Peace Committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo.

The firearms have since been placed in safe custody.

This latest surrender brings to 232 the total number of illegal firearms recovered under Operation Rudisha Bunduki, along with 1,595 rounds of ammunition.

NPS commended local leaders, elders, and residents for their goodwill, saying their cooperation has been vital in fostering peace and security in the region.

"National Police Service commends local leaders, elders, and residents for their goodwill and cooperation in fostering peace and security in the Kerio Valley," NPS said.

The disarmament campaign has been gaining traction. On September 21, seven AK-47 rifles were voluntarily surrendered in Tot with the support of peace committees from Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai.

Police confirmed the weapons are secured at Tot Police Station.

Authorities have urged residents to continue supporting the initiative by surrendering illegal arms and volunteering information that could help curb insecurity.