Kenya Calls for Stronger Global Action On Oral Health At UNGA Side Event

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya has joined global leaders in calling for greater prioritization of oral health as a key part of the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) during a high-level roundtable and reception in New York.

The event, organized by Colgate-Palmolive, reviewed global progress in tackling oral diseases and discussed effective strategies to improve population health worldwide.

Representing the Government of Kenya, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga reaffirmed the country's commitment to advancing the fight against NCDs through innovative, integrated, and equity-driven approaches.

"Nearly half of the world's population suffers from oral diseases, which are closely linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Oral health must therefore be elevated within the global NCD agenda," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Oluga outlined Kenya's recent strides, including the National Oral Health Policy (2022-2030) and the National Oral Health Strategic Plan, both of which integrate oral health into broader health sector reforms.

He also highlighted the inclusion of an oral health module in the upcoming 2025 National STEP Survey, the integration of oral health into community health promoter training, and the success of Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has so far reached over 15 million Kenyan children.

The Principal Secretary urged stronger cross-sector collaboration, noting that oral health cuts across education, agriculture, environment, and finance, and called on the global community to adopt policies that recognize its strategic role in reducing the NCD burden.

Among those in attendance were Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation; Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children US; and Dr. Maria Ryan, Chief Clinical Officer at Colgate-Palmolive.

