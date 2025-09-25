Somalia: Jubaland Strongly Condemns Forced Evictions and Alleged Abuses in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia - The Jubaland regional administration has issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it described as forced evictions, human rights abuses, and an attempted assassination targeting opposition figures in Somalia's capital.

In an official communiqué released on Thursday, Jubaland denounced incidents in Mogadishu where Somali families were allegedly assaulted and forcibly displaced from their homes. The statement highlighted a particularly disturbing case involving a Somali father and mother who were reportedly beaten and had their property seized in the capital.

The communiqué also referred to an attempted assassination against members of the Salvation Forum opposition coalition, who were present at the scene providing assistance to victims. According to Jubaland, those opposition officials narrowly escaped the attack but were later detained at the Wardhigley district police station, an act the state described as "unacceptable and dangerous."

The statement underscores growing political tensions between the federal government and regional administrations, particularly Jubaland, which has often accused Mogadishu of heavy-handed tactics and political repression. The allegations come at a time when Somalia is struggling to balance security operations against extremist groups with broader efforts to stabilize its fragile political system.

The events reportedly took place in Mogadishu earlier on September 25, 2025, with Jubaland's statement released the same day from its regional capital, Kismayo.

Jubaland State: Issued the condemnation and called for accountability.

Opposition Leaders (Salvation Forum): Allegedly targeted in the attempted assassination and subsequent detention.

Banadir Police Command: Accused of failing to protect citizens and of detaining opposition members.

Civilians: Families reportedly subjected to violent evictions in Mogadishu.

Jubaland urged security forces in Banadir region to uphold their responsibilities in protecting the dignity and rights of Somali citizens, warning that land grabbing and oppression constitute violations of both the national constitution and the fundamental principles of governance. The state vowed that "all those involved in such acts will be held accountable."

Forced evictions in Mogadishu have long been a source of political friction, with human rights organizations repeatedly criticizing the federal government and local authorities for displacing vulnerable communities, often to make way for development projects or due to land disputes. Opposition groups have increasingly framed these actions as politically motivated, accusing the government of silencing dissent.

Jubaland, led by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe), has historically had a strained relationship with the federal administration, marked by disputes over security control, federalism, and electoral processes. The latest condemnation may further deepen divisions at a time when Somalia faces heightened security threats from al-Shabaab and political uncertainty ahead of future elections.

Jubaland's forceful denunciation signals escalating tensions between regional authorities and the federal government, with allegations of human rights abuses and political repression at the center of the dispute. As Mogadishu grapples with ongoing instability, the clash underscores the fragile nature of Somalia's federal system -- and raises pressing questions about accountability, governance, and the protection of citizens' rights.