Somalia: Somali President Meets Kuwait's Crown Prince On Sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York, United Nations Headquarters - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, discussing ways to strengthen ties and expand regional cooperation.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a gathering that has drawn leaders from around the world to New York. The meeting underscored Somalia's efforts to deepen relations with Gulf states and broaden its diplomatic partnerships.

Somalia and Kuwait have historically shared close relations, with Kuwait providing humanitarian aid and development support to Mogadishu during times of crisis. The Somali government views Gulf partnerships as critical for economic recovery, investment, and security cooperation as the country continues its stabilization process.

The meeting occurred in New York on September 25, 2025, during President Mohamud's visit to the UN, where he also addressed the Security Council on the global implications of artificial intelligence.

President Hassan Sheikh represented the Federal Government of Somalia, while Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah represented Kuwait. Both leaders reaffirmed their countries' "brotherly relations" and mutual commitment to cooperation.

Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic development, trade, and regional security. Both leaders also exchanged views on broader Middle Eastern and Horn of Africa challenges, stressing the importance of collective approaches to peace and stability.

Somalia's outreach to Kuwait comes as Mogadishu intensifies its diplomatic engagement with Arab and Islamic countries. President Mohamud has sought to reassert Somalia's presence in regional forums, bolster economic partnerships, and attract foreign investment to aid recovery from decades of conflict. Kuwait, meanwhile, has maintained a consistent foreign policy of supporting development initiatives in conflict-affected states while promoting Arab unity on regional issues.

The meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Kuwait's Crown Prince reflects Somalia's broader push for stronger Arab alliances as it navigates a critical period of political transition and security reform. Both nations signaled their commitment to reinforcing historical ties while aligning on regional priorities, setting the stage for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.