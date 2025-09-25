Somalia: Somali President Addresses UN Security Council On Artificial Intelligence and Global Security

New York, United Nations Headquarters - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivered a keynote address before the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, highlighting both the opportunities and threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to international peace and security.

Speaking during an open debate dedicated to the impact of emerging technologies on global security, President Mohamud underscored the transformative power of AI in reshaping economies, societies, and defense systems worldwide. He described AI as "a modern reality" that is already redefining how nations interact, how conflicts evolve, and how peace can be maintained.

The Somali leader stressed that while AI offers significant opportunities for accelerating development, peacebuilding, and governance, it also carries profound risks if left unchecked. He warned that extremist groups and criminal networks could exploit AI for malicious purposes, including disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and new forms of warfare.

The remarks were delivered at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 25, 2025, during a special Security Council session that gathered heads of state, diplomats, and international experts to debate the future of AI in global governance.

President Mohamud joined other world leaders and UN officials calling for a coordinated global response. The debate reflected growing concerns among Security Council members over the lack of international standards guiding the use of artificial intelligence in sensitive areas like defense, surveillance, and critical infrastructure.

The Somali president urged the international community to adopt comprehensive global regulations to govern AI, stressing fairness and inclusivity. "Access to modern technologies must not be a privilege of the few," he argued, noting that developing nations like Somalia risk being left behind unless technology transfer and equitable access are ensured.

Somalia itself is navigating a complex security landscape, battling the militant group al-Shabaab and seeking to stabilize its institutions after decades of conflict. For Mogadishu, emerging technologies present a double-edged sword: they offer tools for state-building, but also risks of exploitation by terrorist networks already adept at using digital platforms for propaganda and recruitment.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's speech reflects Somalia's effort to position itself within the global discourse on AI, aligning with broader UN efforts to regulate new technologies. His call for inclusive and responsible AI governance highlights a central challenge facing the international system: how to harness technological progress for peace and development while preventing it from becoming a new frontier of conflict.