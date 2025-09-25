Somalia: Uganda-Somalia Business Summit Set to Unlock Opportunities and Regional Cooperation

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda will host the 2nd Session of the Uganda-Somalia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) alongside an Investment and Business Summit from 7-8 October 2025 at Mestil Hotel, Kampala. This year's theme is "Promoting Uganda-Somalia Partnership through Investment, Trade and Tourism, and Harnessing Opportunities in Both Countries," and the Investment and Business Summit will be graced by Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

This was announced Wednesday at a media launch for the Uganda-Somalia JPC, Investment and Business Summit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. The meeting will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, and private sector representatives from both countries to review bilateral cooperation progress and unlock new trade and investment opportunities.

Prof. Sam Tulya Muhika, Head of Mission at the Uganda Embassy in Somalia, said the Summit aims to raise awareness among the private sector in Uganda about available trade and investment opportunities between Uganda and Somalia. He emphasized that while Ugandans engage in business with Somalia, the reverse is currently limited.

Muhika highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, evidenced by the Somali community in Uganda since the 1920s. He also reflected on the progress of Uganda-Somalia relations, from establishing a permanent mission in 2014 to the 2016 framework agreement, which allows individual MDAs to enter Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation and implementation under the oversight of the JPC.

Muhika stressed the importance of promoting investment between the two countries, noting that while Uganda already has an investment portfolio in Somalia, the primary expectation is to raise awareness of opportunities in both countries to create a balanced trade relationship.

Amb. Abdi Latif Ali, Deputy Ambassador of Somalia to Uganda, expressed gratitude for the second session of the JPC, calling the meetings a reflection of deep bilateral ties. He acknowledged Uganda's support during Somalia's difficult periods and recalled Somalia's support for Uganda's stability in the 1970s.

He highlighted that the 2016 framework agreement laid the foundation for the JPC, whose first session was held in Kampala in 2022. New MoUs will be signed to open avenues in education, migration, and labour, as well as agreements in security, health, and refugee affairs.

He emphasized that the partnership contributes to bilateral cooperation and regional peace and EAC integration, expressing confidence that brotherhood and mutual respect will boost the outcomes of the upcoming JPC.

Amb. Ali also cited economic cooperation examples, such as the potential for Ugandan avocados to reach Somali markets at higher prices, highlighting trade opportunities. He confirmed that Somalia's Chamber of Commerce will participate, and additional MoUs are ready to be signed in labour, education, migration, and health.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation, thanked both missions for their efforts toward the JPC. He highlighted Uganda's expanding export base:

"In the last 15 years, Uganda has added 31 new products to its export markets, and there is no better market than our neighbours and the region."