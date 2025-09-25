Kenya: Drama At Milimani Law Courts As Wilson Mitumba Women's Group Land File Vanishes

Nairobi — Proceedings at the Milimani Law Courts descended into chaos on Wednesday after members of the Wilson Mitumba Women Group protested when a court file in their long-running land dispute with the State could not be found, forcing the magistrate to adjourn the hearing.

Over 600 women, some elderly, who said they were evicted from plots at Westpark Estate near Wilson Airport in 2005, gathered at the court and demanded to know the whereabouts of their case file.

The women have accused officials of repeatedly allowing the case to be delayed by mishandling or deliberately losing papers.

The matter was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday but was pushed to the following day after court staff said the petition file could not be located.

"We want the judge to assure us that he has the file, and it will not be lost again. This file gets lost each time leading to the adjournment of the case. We have been here since yesterday," lamented one of the petitioners.

The women say the disputed 27-hectare parcel, registered as LR 209/14582 and commonly referred to as Westpark Estate, is currently occupied by police, and they have been seeking restitution and compensation through the courts for two decades.

"Our case has been heard forty times within a span of 20 years. We spend a lot on paying our lawyers," a member of the group said."

The dispute dates to allocations made in the 1990s and alleged evictions in 2005.

The National Land Commission (NLC) adjudicated on competing claims and in a determination published following its inquiries, recognized the rights and interests of the Wilson Mitumba Women Group in the parcel and recommended alternative dispute resolution, a step that has not resolved the matter.

The NLC determination and related proceedings have fed into subsequent court petitions that remain unresolved.

The land has been the subject of multiple investigations and parliamentary interest, and previous coverage shows the controversy has seen repeated confrontations between the petitioners and state agencies that now occupy the site.