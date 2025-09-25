Kenya: Gachagua Urges Kenyans to Emulate Malawi's Election After Mutharika Win

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to draw inspiration from Malawi's 2025 election, where former president Peter Mutharika defeated incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in a dramatic comeback.

In a statement congratulating Mutharika, Gachagua said Malawians had reminded Africa that the ballot remains the most powerful tool of liberation.

"I call on the people of the Republic of Kenya to draw strength from Malawi's courage and exercise of sovereign power," he stated.

"Just like our Malawian brothers and sisters, we must reject fear and cynicism, reject hopelessness, and reclaim our future through democratic means."

Mutharika won the presidency with 56.8 percent of the vote against Chakwera's 33 percent, ending five years of Chakwera's rule that had been marred by inflation, food shortages, and public discontent.

Chakwera conceded defeat, paving the way for Mutharika's return to State House.

Back in Nairobi, Gachagua said Malawi's example should embolden Kenyans ahead of the 2027 polls, as he sustained his momentum in pushing the WANTAM movement, his political mantra aimed at unseating President William Ruto.

The former Deputy President has increasingly accused Ruto of an array of atrocities, including entrenched corruption, state capture, tribal manipulation, and betrayal of the public trust.

He has framed WANTAM as a citizens' revolt through the ballot, insisting that Kenyans must reject "fear, cynicism, and hopelessness" and reclaim the future.

