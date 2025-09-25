Zimbabwe: Mutare Commits to Improving Water Service Delivery

25 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Solomon Bhumu

The Mutare City Council today successfully led a multi-sectoral site visit to key water sources and treatment facilities as part of its efforts to enhance transparency, stakeholder engagement, and informed water planning.

The tour covered the Odzani Water Treatment Plant, Nyakaungwa River, and Lake Alexander, with representatives from various sectors commending the council's commitment to improving water service delivery. The initiative aimed to provide stakeholders with firsthand appreciation of water production processes and challenges to guide future budgeting and planning.

At the Nyakaungwa River, principal water engineer, Engineer Tawonga Takawira raised concerns over pollution caused by illegal mining activities. She emphasized that such operations are a direct threat to water quality and urged all stakeholders to support enforcement efforts.

"Illegal mining is seriously endangering our water sources -- we must act now to protect these vital resources for the health and future of our city," said Engineer

Takawira.

Council security officers will collaborate with officers from the military to chase illegal miners.

Armed teams will be deployed near the river to curb illegal mining operations and safeguard the water sources.

Stakeholders praised the tour as informative and necessary, noting that collaborative action is key to sustaining the city's water resources.

The city council reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection and continued stakeholder dialogue.

