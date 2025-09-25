Namibia Demands Urgent Action to End Genocide in Gaza

25 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on the international community to end Israel's genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Speaking during her maiden speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York on Wednesday, the president said Namibia's urgent call does not come from bitterness, but from its own history of oppression, colonial rule and genocide.

She referred to the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territories, which concluded that war crimes are being committed in Gaza.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said access to humanitarian aid remains severely restricted while civilian suffering deepens.

She said despite the clear Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and advisory recommendations from the International Court of Justice, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening.

"The failure to address the crisis could become the moral failure that defines this era," she said.

"The unprecedented human suffering of the people of Palestine should question our human conscience," she added.

The president called for constructive dialogue and a resolution that "secures the Palestinian people's right to dignity, peace and justice under the UN Charter".

