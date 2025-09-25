Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for End to Sanctions On Cuba, Zimbabwe and Venezuela At UNGA

25 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged the international community to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, Cuba and Venezuela, describing them as illegal measures that violate sovereignty and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

During her maiden speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York on Wednesday, the president said the sanctions against these countries undermine the economic, financial, and commercial stability and threaten their development.

"Unilateral coercive measures should not be used as tools to undermine sovereign states," she said, adding that this violates the UN Charter and its principles and purposes.

Namibia's call to lift these sanctions comes amid prolonged international measures on the three countries.

Cuba has faced sanctions from the United States since the 1960s over its communist approach, while Zimbabwe has been subject to sanctions from the early 2000s, which are aimed at addressing human rights abuses and political turmoil.

Venezuela has also faced sanctions from the US, European Union and others over alleged election irregularities, human rights violations and corruption.

The sanctions have had a negative impact on trade and investment, and their economies as a result.

