Nigeria: Abuja Resident Urges Better Identification of Task Force Members

An aggrieved resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called for a better identification of genuine task force members.

LEADERSHIP gathered that frequent harassment from the task force in FCT is causing concerns among residents and motorists. There have been reports of private vehicles being mistaken for commercial vehicles and subjected to unnecessary stops and demands for permits.

The resident, Mrs Joy Shuaibu, shared her experience of being stopped by the task force in Bwari and Wuse 2. The officials demanded AMAC registration permits for her Sienna bus, which she uses privately.

"Despite my explanation to them that the vehicle was not for commercial use, they still asked me to pay and to avoid unnecessary delays, I paid."

"The inconsistent behaviour of the task force has raised concerns among residents. We call on the FCT minister Nyesom Wike and the AMAC chairman to intervene and address the issue," she said

Shuaibu suggested that the task force undergo further training on how to interact with people on the road, especially given the country's current state of insecurity.