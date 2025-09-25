Zimbabwe: Mutapa Investment Fund Injects U.S.$5.3 Million to Revive Dorowa Mine, Boost Fertiliser Production

The government, through the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), has injected US$5.3 million to revive Dorowa Mine in a move aimed at boosting local fertiliser production, reducing reliance on imports, and protecting farmers from costly and potentially harmful chemicals.

An additional US$11 million is expected to be released to ensure the mine reaches full capacity by March 2026, with a target annual output of 150,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate.

This was revealed by Tatenda Chimusoro, Head of Investments for Agriculture and Industrials at the Mutapa Investment Fund, during a Tuesday tour of fertiliser companies by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce.

"MIF is working to revive struggling state-owned entities through loans designed to generate profits and strengthen value chains. The Dorowa intervention will allow the mine to reach its full potential, producing enough phosphates to support local fertiliser blending and meet farmers' needs," said Chimusoro.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Silinos Mapfumo, a ZimPhos board member, told the committee that the company adds value to phosphates mined from Dorowa by converting them into NPK basal fertilisers applied during planting. "This ensures high-quality fertiliser is made available to farmers across the country," he said.

Committee chairperson Clemence Chiduwa said the visit was crucial to understanding the domestic fertiliser value chain. "It is important to see how local production can meet farmers' needs while creating jobs and reducing dependence on imports," he noted.

Mapfumo added that the fertiliser industry is a top priority under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). "The objective is to increase domestic production and value addition while cutting back on imports. Government already holds a major stake in the industry through MIF, with ownership managed by the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ)," he said.

Currently, Zimbabwe imports a significant share of its fertiliser, often at higher costs and with risks of harmful contaminants such as cadmium and lead. The revival of Dorowa Mine is expected to lower prices for farmers, create jobs, and strengthen the agricultural sector.

"The Mutapa Investment Fund's intervention is timely," Chimusoro emphasised. "With the mine fully operational by March, we can secure a sustainable supply of fertilisers, protect farmers, and reduce dependence on imported products."

Dorowa Mine, a subsidiary of the Chemplex Group of Companies, had temporarily halted production to allow for major plant upgrades.