Malawi: Udf Congratulates Mutharika On Election Victory

25 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has officially congratulated Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following his election as President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi.

In a statement signed by UDF President Atupele Muluzi, the party said the announcement of the final results by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday marks an important moment for the nation.

"On behalf of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and our members across the nation, I extend sincere congratulations to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his election as President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi," reads the statement.

Muluzi further wished Mutharika success as he prepares to assume the responsibilities of governing the country, stressing the need for leadership that serves all Malawians.

"May God bless our beloved Malawi and guide our leaders in service to the people," he added.

The UDF's message comes as political parties and stakeholders continue to react to the official outcome of the 16th September polls, which ushered in a new administration.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.