Malawi: Udf Congratulates Mutharika On Election Victory

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has officially congratulated Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following his election as President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi.

In a statement signed by UDF President Atupele Muluzi, the party said the announcement of the final results by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday marks an important moment for the nation.

"On behalf of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and our members across the nation, I extend sincere congratulations to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his election as President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi," reads the statement.

Muluzi further wished Mutharika success as he prepares to assume the responsibilities of governing the country, stressing the need for leadership that serves all Malawians.

"May God bless our beloved Malawi and guide our leaders in service to the people," he added.

The UDF's message comes as political parties and stakeholders continue to react to the official outcome of the 16th September polls, which ushered in a new administration.