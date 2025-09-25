Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets His Austrian Counterpart

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Wednesday evening with his Austrian counterpart, Ms. Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

The Austrian minister affirmed her country's interest in Sudan and the ongoing war, particularly its humanitarian implications. She noted that her government believes Sudan does not receive sufficient attention from the international community.

For his part, the Foreign Minister highlighted the strong and historical diplomatic relations between the two countries, confirming that the Sudanese government is open to cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. He also briefed the minister on developments in the country, including the formation of the civilian government, emphasizing Sudan's genuine intention to engage and cooperate with Austria and its European counterparts.