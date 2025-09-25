Sudan: Foreign Minister Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Venezuela Against External Pressures and Aggression

25 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Wednesday with Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Mr. Ivan Gil, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in areas of common interest.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Sudan's full solidarity with Venezuela in the face of external pressures and aggression targeting its sovereignty and national unity, emphasizing that Sudan itself is confronting similar challenges through international terrorism and the influx of mercenaries, in attempts to destabilize the country and undermine its sovereignty.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continued coordination between Sudan and Venezuela in international forums in support of their shared positions.

The Foreign Minister expressed Sudan's anticipation for the opening of a Venezuelan embassy in Port Sudan at the earliest opportunity, with a subsequent relocation to the capital, Khartoum.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of arranging a visit by the Foreign Minister to Venezuela, in response to an invitation from the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, with the visit expected to include several Latin American countries, aiming to enhance bilateral relations and expand them to wider horizons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.