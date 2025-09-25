Sudan: Foreign Minister Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Venezuela Against External Pressures and Aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Wednesday with Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Mr. Ivan Gil, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in areas of common interest.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Sudan's full solidarity with Venezuela in the face of external pressures and aggression targeting its sovereignty and national unity, emphasizing that Sudan itself is confronting similar challenges through international terrorism and the influx of mercenaries, in attempts to destabilize the country and undermine its sovereignty.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continued coordination between Sudan and Venezuela in international forums in support of their shared positions.

The Foreign Minister expressed Sudan's anticipation for the opening of a Venezuelan embassy in Port Sudan at the earliest opportunity, with a subsequent relocation to the capital, Khartoum.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of arranging a visit by the Foreign Minister to Venezuela, in response to an invitation from the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, with the visit expected to include several Latin American countries, aiming to enhance bilateral relations and expand them to wider horizons.