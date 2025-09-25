Sudan: Bahraini Foreign Minister Affirms Support for Sudan in UN Security Council Issues

25 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York, 25-9-2025 (SUNA) - On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Wednesday evening with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain (non-permanent elected member of the UN Security Council), Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

The meeting was characterized by positivity, understanding, and agreement to continue constructive cooperation, reinforcing the brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries.

The Bahraini minister affirmed that his country stands with Sudan, both government and people, expressing their readiness to provide all necessary support to Sudan during this critical period, including backing Sudan in its matters before the Security Council and offering all possible humanitarian assistance.

The discussion also touched on the country's post-war future, particularly regarding developmental and reconstruction aspects.

For his part, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim stressed Sudan's confidence in the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the significant influence it can exert, highlighting the importance of coordination at all levels during the current period.

