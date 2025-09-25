Sudan: Federal and Sennar Health Ministries Hold Review Meeting On Statistics and Information

Sennar — As part of efforts to improve the health information system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Sennar State Ministry of Health held Wednesday a workshop on statistics and information.

Addressing the workshop, Acting Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in Sennar State, Dr. Awad Al-Tayib Mohamed Al-Haj, stressed the importance of accurate information for sound planning, urging directorates to adhere to information systems and submit reports on time.

For his part, Federal Supervisor Al-Tayib Al-Musallami affirmed that attention to information and enhancing the statistics system leads to better quality in services delivered to citizens, praising the extensive cooperation of the Sennar State Ministry of Health and all its directorates.

Meanwhile, Director of the General Directorate for Health Planning and Development at the Sennar Ministry of Health, Mohamed Hassan Al-Badri, stated that the workshop discussed challenges related to preparing, delivering, sending, and entering information, as well as the completeness and accuracy of reports.

He underlined the importance of the workshop, stressing that sound planning is based on accurate information. Al-Badri noted that the workshop was supported by the Global Support Unit.