Sudan: Prime Minister Kamil Idris Meets EU Representative to Discuss Support for Sudan

25 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, met on Wednesday at the premises of the Permanent Mission of Sudan with Ms. Anita Weber, the European Union (EU) Representative for the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eyesir, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister Dr. Hussein Al-Hafyan, Prime Minister's Advisor Ambassador Badr Al-Din Al-Jefairi, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, and Ambassador Kamal Bashir.

Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the European Union in the domains of peace and humanitarian issues, highlighting the need for the EU's contribution to the rehabilitation of infrastructure destroyed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He also called for the participation of the Sudanese government in all initiatives and events organized by regional or international actors aimed at finding solutions to the consequences of the war.

For her part, Ms. Anita Weber reaffirmed the EU's support for the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, underscoring the EU's continued efforts to help stabilize the situation in Sudan.

