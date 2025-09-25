Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Senior UN Officials to Discuss Humanitarian Support for El-Fashir and Other Areas in Sudan

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Wednesday with Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, the Director of UNICEF, and several senior officials from UN humanitarian agencies, at the premises of the Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in New York.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance UN support for humanitarian operations in Sudan, facilitate the delivery of aid, expand humanitarian interventions, mobilize international support, and end the blockade of El-Fashir, in addition to providing assistance to returnees and refugees.

Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating all necessary administrative and procedural measures aimed at improving the humanitarian situation.

For his part, the UN official stressed the continuation of the United Nations' efforts to support stability in Sudan.