Uganda: At Least 79 Arrested During Presidential Nominations in Lubowa

The two-day presidential nomination exercise held on September 23 and 24 at the Electoral Commission offices in Lubowa, Kajjansi Town Council, concluded peacefully, with police reporting 79 arrests over the period.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Patrick Onyango, security successfully maintained order throughout the exercise, achieving its objectives despite isolated incidents.

On the first day, 44 suspects were arrested during President Yoweri Museveni's rally at Kololo for alleged phone snatching and pickpocketing. The suspects are currently being detained at Jinja Road Police Station pending prosecution.

The second day saw 35 arrests in Kajjansi over violations of security guidelines. Among those apprehended was Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, Member of Parliament for Makindye West, who, together with the group, was later released on police bond.

Police also confirmed the arrest of several supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine.

They were allegedly involved in reckless riding and assaulting members of the public. Two motor vehicles and 40 motorcycles were impounded during the operations.

Despite these incidents, SSP Onyango emphasized that the nomination process was largely peaceful and concluded without any major disruptions.

The nominations mark a key step in Uganda's electoral process as the country gears up for the forthcoming presidential elections.