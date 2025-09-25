Uganda: Museveni Urges Religious Leaders to Mobilise Faithful for Wealth Creation

President Museveni has called upon religious leaders across Uganda to actively mobilize their congregations in the national drive for wealth creation, emphasizing that economic empowerment should move hand in hand with spiritual growth.

The president made the appeal during a meeting with a delegation of Born-Again Christian leaders, led by Bishop Dr. Moses Odongo, General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches in Uganda (NFBPC), held at State House, Entebbe.

Addressing the delegation, President Museveni highlighted the strategic role of faith leaders in guiding their communities out of poverty through practical economic initiatives.

"If you have two acres and put one under cassava for food, you only have one left for income. If you choose the wrong enterprise, you will never get out of poverty," President Museveni said, stressing the importance of selecting profitable ventures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He cited Uganda's historical overreliance on low-value crops like cotton:

"Farmers used to harvest 200 kg of cotton per acre, selling at shs200 per kg. That's only shs40,000 a year. How can a family survive on that?"

In contrast, the President encouraged high-value crops like coffee and fruits.

"Foods can actually make a lot of money -- even up to shs30 million per acre."

President Museveni also likened the principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to core Christian teachings, emphasizing values like non-sectarianism, forgiveness, and unity.

"The NRM is like a church. We came with non-sectarianism, no revenge -- these are Jesus's teachings. Traditionally, Africans believed in revenge, but we brought forgiveness and unity. That is why I said, if my people are not true Christians, I will start my own church -- one that combines earthly issues with spiritual transformation."

In response, Bishop Odongo welcomed the president's call and pledged the support of Born-Again churches in mobilizing believers toward wealth creation.

"We will continue to interpret your vision for our congregations -- how to put money in people's pockets and improve our communities. For example, we've already begun a coffee project as part of this effort," said Bishop Odongo.

He noted that through the church's influence, even non-Christian communities could be reached with initiatives like coffee growing and other agribusiness ventures.

President Museveni assured the delegation of the government's support in rolling out these initiatives, particularly through provision of free seedlings.

"We can help you develop seedbeds and provide free seedlings to your members. When you mobilize through churches, you can reach entire communities," he said.

He decried the high cost of private seedlings -- now at shs2,000 , up from shs 400 -- and called for a return to government-supplied inputs.

"Let's start with coffee, then move to fruits -- which I already introduced in Soroti," he added.

Bishop Odongo also briefed the president on plans to establish a permanent headquarters in Kasangati, on a six-acre parcel of land. The facility will house a training school for pastors, offering a structured curriculum for faith leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you feel God is calling you, come and study -- like a doctor or a driver must study. We want to equip our leaders with the right knowledge and skills to serve effectively," he said, appealing for government support in realizing the project.

Bishop Odongo expressed gratitude to President Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, Minister of Education and Sports, for their role in protecting religious freedom in Uganda.

"We worship freely here. We are admired by our neighbors for that. Your love for God and your efforts toward wealth creation are amazing -- and we are following your example," he said.

President Museveni welcomed Bishop Odongo's efforts to unite the Balokole across denominations, emphasizing the role of religious unity in both spiritual and economic transformation.

"Religion should not be divorced from practical efforts to improve livelihoods," the president concluded.